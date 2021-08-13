Chime valued at $25 billion

Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks and financial services companies, generates money through its four primary operating segments: investment banking, institutional client services, investing and lending, and investment management.﻿﻿ Among the financial institutions that earned public notoriety during the banking crisis of 2007-08, few landed on their feet quite like Goldman Sachs (GS). The subprime mortgage fiasco simultaneously benefited and hampered the Wall Street firm, affording it unusual profits while making it a target for enormous amounts of short-term credit courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs became a net borrower and an emblem of everything diabolical about high finance.﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ Today, the firm sits atop a landscape of fewer, but larger, investment management and banking companies, each of them adept at making money by the billions.﻿﻿ It as a part of the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF.﻿﻿