Chime valued at $25 billion

By Tomio Geron
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeobank Chime raised $750 million in funding at about a $25 billion valuation in the latest large venture investment in the sector. The round lays the groundwork for Chime to go public in the first half of 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sequoia Capital Global Equities led the...

www.protocol.com

