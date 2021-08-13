Consumers Energy expects to restore power to most customers by Saturday night

Consumers Energy says they have already restored power to more than 200,000 customers across Michigan in the wake of this week's storms and expects to have another 100,000 customers turned back on by the end of the day.

Consumers expects to have power restored to most homes and businesses by Saturday night, with almost all restoration work done by the end of the weekend.

The utility says Tuesday's storm left about 370,000 customers in the dark, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in their history. About 150,000 customers remained without power as of Friday morning.

“These storms hit Michigan hard, but we are working tirelessly to get our customers back up and running,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations in a news release. “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and want them to know we’ll keep working until the power is back on for everyone.”