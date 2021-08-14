Ask the Expert: Why is Offering Secure Online Payments Important For Your Business?

Accepting online payments is beneficial in several ways, both for you and your customers. It eliminates the need to worry about getting paid on time and collect on outstanding invoices. Giving customers the option to pay online means they’re more likely to pay promptly or even immediately upon receiving an invoice. The ability to accept payments online also opens a whole new market of customers. If you sell physical goods, you can sell beyond your local service area. The more convenience you offer to your customers, the better your cash flow will be — and the whole payment cycle is complete.