Bellator 264’s Davion Franklin details road from WWE recruitment to plans of ‘setting MMA world on fire’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you told Davion Franklin in 2015 he would be a professional mixed martial artist, he wouldn’t have believed you. Franklin (3-0) will make his fourth professional appearance, all of which have been inside the Bellator cage, this Friday night when he takes on the 15-0 Everett Cummings at Bellator 264. The fight will take place on the main card headlined by a middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and John Salter on Showtime and emanates from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

