This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been a truly unique experience—for both the athletes competing and their supporters watching around the world. For the first time, there was no audience cheering in the stands. And, for the first time, many athletes had the courage to prioritize and speak out about their mental health. With the endless pressure to perform and the whole world watching, it is no wonder that many have come close to their breaking point. Not to mention that even after years of hard work and preparation—with only three medals up for grabs in each event—very few Olympic athletes get to take home the coveted prize and symbol of their achievement.