This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo
The Suzuki Tobacco Shop in Tokyo, Japan, was popular for more than just its snack and cigarette selection. People from around the world visited the tiny store in the hopes of meeting its super-cute clerk. This was no ordinary shopboy though—the kiosk was co-run by an adorable Shiba Inu. The diligent dog, named Shiba-san, is known for sliding open the shop window to greet customers with a doggy smile. Shiba-san won the hearts of many over the years, but he’s now retired and enjoying a well-deserved rest.mymodernmet.com
