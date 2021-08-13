Cancel
Venezuela Government, Opponents To Launch Talks In Mexico

By Alexander Martinez
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuela's government and opposition are set to launch a new round of negotiations on Friday in Mexico in another attempt to end a crippling political and economic crisis. The issues of sanctions, elections and political prisoners are on the table, but President Nicolas Maduro has warned he will not bow to "blackmail" by the United States.

