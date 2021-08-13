Venezuela Government, Opponents To Launch Talks In Mexico

Envoys from the Venezuelan government and opposition plan to travel to Mexico City this week to try to lay the foundations for a negotiation. The purpose of the meeting, scheduled for Friday, August 13, is to reduce the confrontation between the parties and begin to unblock the impasse institutional. The regional elections scheduled for November and the lifting of the sanctions that weigh on the Chavista leadership will be among the issues to be discussed. The conditions for rehearsing a dialogue after several failed attempts are, on paper, the most favorable in recent years. The expectations, however, are as high as the fears of a failure of some negotiations that seem decisive. A few days before the first meeting is held, details of the agenda still need to be defined, the participants on either side and the place where it will be held, almost certainly a hotel in the capital of the host country, according to various sources aware of the negotiations to this newspaper.