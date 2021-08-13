Cancel
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Anniston Police and FBI Conduct Area Arrests

By Jim Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVXA9_0bR3zzCJ00

August 13, 2021
Jim Evancho

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Anniston Police Department, and the FBI executed search warrants stemming from an earlier gambling machine raid . Four people were arrested on outstanding warrants and six locations were searched. The results of the search warrants were ten electronic gambling machines being seized, two firearms, illegal drugs, and three vehicles were also seized as evidence in an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling in Calhoun County. The illegal gaming machines were located at Prater’s U Name It on Hwy 78 between Oxford and Heflin.

One of the suspects attempted to flee from law enforcement, but after a short vehicle pursuit they were arrested without any incident.

Another one of the suspects arrested was a retired local police officer by the name of Roy David Bennett. Bennett was charged with crimes for allegedly helping a suspect of the gambling investigation to go into hiding before the warrants were being executed. The suspect Bennett is accused of aiding is Joseph William Stovall, who is still not in custody.  The Calhoun County Journal spoke with several law enforcement staff that wish to remain anonymous, and learned they were “deeply disappointed” that someone who was once in law enforcement would now be assisting a suspected criminal. They were also glad that Bennett was charged, especially because “he knew better than to help someone who was wanted.”

Sheriff Matthew Wade addressed some of the previous community comments about illegal gambling in Alabama. Illegal gambling is not overseen by anyone so the machines could be easily rigged to cheat the players from winning. It also attracts a lot of other criminal activity such as drug transactions, robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes. The Sheriff also said that it is his job to enforce the laws in Alabama and gambling is still illegal at this time. “We go after people that break the law.”

Anniston Chief of Police, Nick Bowles was happy with the results of the investigation and arrests. He stated “This is the end of this investigation and I hope it sends a message to others to keep illegal activity out of Calhoun County.”

Below is a list of suspects who were taken into custody as well as their booking information and bond amounts:

  • Roy David Bennett, a 68-year-old resident of Anniston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on outstanding warrants for Hindering Prosecution 2nd and Obstruction of Governmental Operations, and is being held on $6,000 bond
  • Mickey Wayne Hardy, a 45-year-old resident of Anniston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on outstanding warrants for Possession of Gambling Devices and Promoting Gambling, and is being held on a $6,000 bond
  • Forrest Taylor Hollaway, a 33-year-old resident of Anniston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on outstanding warrants for Gambling House with warning devices, Possession of Gambling Devices, Unlawful Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and is being held on a $16,000 bond
  • Forrest Taylor Hollaway has additional charges pending issuance of arrest warrants due to a vehicle pursuit and other active investigations
  • Sanford Everett McKim, a 63-year-old resident of Anniston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on an outstanding warrant for Promoting Gambling, and is being held on a $3,000 bond
  • Amber Darnell Yarbrough, a 32-year old resident of Piedmont was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on outstanding warrants for Unlawful Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and is being held on $8,000 bond

Of the suspects arrested, one person remains at large:

  • Joseph William Stovall, a 38-year-old resident of Anniston, who has four (4) outstanding warrants: Possession of Gambling Device, a felony; Unlawful Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance, a felony; Possession of Gambling Device, a misdemeanor and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
