Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WeWork's Rebound From Its Sharp Fall to a Second Chance IPO

By Cheddar
Posted by 
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAVU7_0bR3zvfP00

WeWork reported a dip in revenue in Q2, but it's still a long way from its disastrous decline in 2019. Maureen Farrell, author and reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about WeWork’s precipitous fall and revival as a real estate company. Farrell, who co-authored “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion,” which details the unraveling of founder Adam Neumann and his forced departure, said the company’s upcoming bounceback SPAC merger IPO just two years after its first failed attempt is remarkable.

Comments / 0

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

24
Followers
91
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wework#Ipo#Wework#The Wall Street Journal#Cheddar S Closing Bell#Bounceback Spac#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesscheddar.com

Why Is It Rare to See Women-Led IPOs?

More than 2,000 companies went public in the U.S. between 2013 and 2020, but only a fraction of them have been female-led. Leslie Feinzaig, founder and CEO of the Female Founders Alliance, joins None of the Above to weigh in.
Foreign Policycheddar.com

U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Leaves Opportunity for China

As United States troops rapidly withdrawal from Afghanistan, China is left with an opportunity following its discussions with the Taliban last month. Former Obama campaign foreign policy advisor and former State Department official David Tafuri joined Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss the role China can play moving forward, and how the U.S. and other world leaders can address the Taliban's rise to power following America's longest war.
Recipescheddar.com

How to Cook the Perfect Burger

Cheddar gets a look at Curiosity Stream's 'Cooking the Perfect Burger.'. We use cookies and similar technologies on this site to collect identifiers, such as IP address, and cookie and device IDs as described in our Privacy Policy.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why Moderna's Shares Are Rebounding From Recent Losses

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are reversing course and are higher Tuesday. UK Expands Authorization: The UK drug regulator — the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency — announced Tuesday it has expanded the authorization given to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to include the adolescent population. "I am pleased to confirm...
Financial Reportsktwb.com

Office-sharing startup WeWork posts smaller second-quarter loss

(Reuters) – Office-sharing startup WeWork reported on Friday a smaller net loss for the second quarter as companies increasingly turned to hybrid work strategies. Net loss narrowed to $922.51 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.11 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by...
Financial ReportsCommercial Observer

WeWork’s Revenue Dips, Net Losses Increase to $888M

WeWork’s revenue dipped in the second quarter — even as occupancy and desk sales increased — as its net losses jumped to $888.8 million. The coworking giant’s revenues dropped from $881.7 million in the first quarter of last year to $593.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to its earnings report released Friday. WeWork has brought in a total of $1.19 billion in revenue so far as of the end June, a dip from the $1.9 billion it pulled in by the same time last year.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Will SOLO Stock Rebound or Fall More After Its Q2 Earnings?

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) stock is down 3 percent on Aug. 12 and 75 percent from its 52-week high. What's SOLO's stock price forecast and is it a good long-term investment now?. Article continues below advertisement. Electrameccanica is a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The company’s flagship product is...
EconomyStreet.Com

Investors Begin to Warm to Grill Maker Weber After Its IPO

I've got to say that I like the diversity of companies that are the subjects of some recent initial public offerings, especially those outside the glut of health care and technology offerings. That does not mean I'm buying any of them shortly after their debuts; this market is pricey and that froth is often priced into IPOs. I'd rather wait until the luster of the newest shiny object wears off, but they give me more names to follow.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Review: WeWork’s debacle had many enablers

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When WeWork’s much-hyped office-sharing edifice started crumbling in 2019, founder Adam Neumann was the obvious person to blame. In “The Cult of We: WeWork and the Great Startup Delusion”, Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell portray the ambition and recklessness of the Israeli entrepreneur with great detail and colour. But the authors’ main achievement is to subject Neumann’s many enablers – investment bankers, fund managers, venture capitalists and the media among them – to proper scrutiny.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Weber prices below expectations as grill maker downsizes its IPO

Grill maker Weber Inc. sold fewer shares at a lower price than expected in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, the latest sign the new-issue market may be cooling after a torrid run this summer. Weber sold 18 million shares at $14 apiece, the people said,...
bizjournals

Robinhood's shares soared well above its IPO price — finally

Investors buying into Robinhood at its initial public offering price of $38 last week had plenty to be merry about Tuesday as its shares finally soared above that level — and how. The company's stock (Nasdaq: HOOD) closed at $46.80 on Tuesday, up $9.12 or 24% on the day. Its...
Financial ReportsToledo Blade

O-I Glass posts second-quarter rebound

O-Glass Inc. posted a second-quarter rebound, telling investors net sales increased $242 million from the same period during the prior year. The company said net sales were approximately $1.7 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were 54 cents per share compared to 1 cent a share during the second quarter of 2020.
StocksPosted by
NBC News

After bitcoin decline, Tesla and Square count their losses

Square said late Sunday that its bitcoin-related investments had a $45 million drag on the company’s second-quarter operating income. That’s more than double its first-quarter impairment. The digital payments company revealed in February it bought $170 million worth of bitcoin, expanding on its October 2020 purchase. That represented about 5...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Betsy Cohen's SPAC to take tech firm Pico public in $1.75 billion deal

(Reuters) - Fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen's special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with technology services firm Pico in a deal that gives the combined entity an equity value of $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. Since last year, Cohen has clinched a series of such deals with...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Robinhood Stock Is Falling After Its IPO: Should You Buy It Now?

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is a famous stock trading app among Millennials. After the company’s anticipated IPO on Jul. 29, is HOOD stock a good buy?. Robinhood offered 55 million shares at $38 each in its IPO, raising $2.1 billion. The stock surged to an intraday high of $85 during its first days of trading. However, Robinhood stock has pulled back to the $50-per-share range.

Comments / 0

Community Policy