WeWork's Rebound From Its Sharp Fall to a Second Chance IPO
WeWork reported a dip in revenue in Q2, but it's still a long way from its disastrous decline in 2019. Maureen Farrell, author and reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about WeWork’s precipitous fall and revival as a real estate company. Farrell, who co-authored “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion,” which details the unraveling of founder Adam Neumann and his forced departure, said the company’s upcoming bounceback SPAC merger IPO just two years after its first failed attempt is remarkable.
Comments / 0