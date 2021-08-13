United makes basic economy flexible through the end of 2021

The Frankfurt Radio Symphony violinist Rachelle Hunt has informed us that United, always the least friendly airline, tried to bump her violin off a flight. I had a terrible experience on my flight a few days ago from Knoxville to Washington Dulles. A short summary: the flight attendant insisted that I could not bring my violin on board. I showed her the federal law that stated that violins and other small instruments are allowed to be carried on as long as there is room, and she insisted that United does not have to follow federal law, they follow United’s baggage policies. After an extended argument, I was able luckily to talk over her to a sympathetic pilot who intervened and she allowed me to board with it “as an exception”. I have her saying that United doesn’t have to follow federal law on video.