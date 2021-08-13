Cancel
United makes basic economy flexible through the end of 2021

By Zach Honig
The Points Guy
 4 days ago
Great news from United Airlines! This spring, the carrier ended its long-standing pandemic policy of allowing changes for basic economy tickets, which are otherwise completely inflexible. Aside from an option to standby for an earlier flight for free, you’re locked into your flight 24 hours after purchase. Now, following a...

New York, NY
Maximize your travel with hands-on travel advice, guides, reviews, deal alerts, and more from The Points Guy.

 https://thepointsguy.com/
