Reik and Rauw Alejandro Team Up for Unexpected Collaboration ‘Loquita’

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Rauw Alejandro has had a prolific summer after releasing his breakthrough album Vice Versa and collaborating with everyone from Tainy and Yandel to Jennifer Lopez .

Now, he’s teamed up with the Mexican pop band Reik for the unexpected “Loquita,” a slow-paced, popetón romantico that shows off a smoother side of the artists.

The song was written by Reik and the Colombian producer Keityn, and it fits in with the more tempered sound of Keityn’s past songs, like Karol G’s “Tusa” and Maluma’s “Hawaii.” And while Reik and Rauw might seem like a mash-up out of leftfield, their voices work well together as they sing about being enamored of a girl on the dance floor.

The video, directed by Fernando Lugo, leans into the song’s casual vibe through Seventies-inspired scenes of the artists hanging out in a vintage trailer and lounging in lush green fields, surrounded by flowers and bubbles. A few playful, psychedelic illustrations are mixed into the visuals (which include very blatant Michelob product placement), completing the retro aesthetic Lugo goes for.

The collaboration comes just days after Rauw shared the video for “Desenfocao,” in which he also employed trippy, hallucinatory camera effects. Both Reik and Rauw were recently nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and secured nods in the “Latin Pop Song of the Year” category — Reik, for “Si Me Dices Que Sí” with Farruko and Camilo, and Rauw, for “TBT” with Sebastián Yatra and Manuel Turizo.

