The City of Garden Grove announces new grant funding for the Home Repair Program to assist qualified low-income Garden Grove residents receive up to $5,000 to make home improvements. The grant does not need to be repaid to the City. Home repairs that exceed $5,000 will not be considered for the program. The application period opens on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and closes on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Visit apply.ggcity.org to apply online.