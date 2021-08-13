Scattered storms possible this evening; relief from the heat is ahead

" New Jersey is still experiencing hot and humid weather conditions, but relief may be on the way this weekend.Meteorologist Michele Powers says that some scattered storms are possible Friday evening. Some more organized storms are expected by Saturday afternoon. Friday evening’s storms may develop sometime after dinnertime. The storms may produce thunder and lightning and strong winds. Temperatures will cool into the mid-70s overnight.Saturday will start to see some of the relief from the heat and humidity. The day will start off partly cloudy, followed by the potential for afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 88 degrees, with lows around 65 degrees.Sunday will start off cooler, with temperatures in the 60s for the start of the day. High temperatures will warm into the low-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Low temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of around 80 degrees. Clouds will begin to develop by the evening, with mostly cloudy skies by the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be around 67 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the low-80s for most of the upcoming week.