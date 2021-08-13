Cancel
Hill District man was killed in Downtown Pittsburgh in dispute over woman

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hill District man has been charged after fatally shooting a man Thursday afternoon in Downtown Pittsburgh in a dispute about a woman, according to police. Terrance Coates — whose age has not yet been made available — was shot multiple times in the chest around 1 p.m. in an alley near Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth and Seventh streets, a criminal complaint said. He was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead an hour later.

