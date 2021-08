DENVER (KDVR) — Afghanistan war veterans across the country are feeling demoralized watching nearly two decades of fighting in Afghanistan come to an end so quickly. “There is going to be blood shed as the Taliban people move through and start to take over things and enforce their religious and morality and beliefs on people. It’s something the Afghan people need to take care of. It’s no longer our fight,” Farley Fergerson, a U.S. Army veteran, who served three tours between Afghanistan and Iraq said.