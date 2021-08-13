5 Used Japanese Sports Car Bargains Under $10,000

There was a suspicion that the current Honda NSX (or Acura NSX, as it's known in the USA) would leave production with a whimper. Despite plenty of accolades it hasn't sold spectacularly well (in Europe, at least) and the odds of a direct replacement look slim. If Honda does a supercar again, it's surely going to be all electric. It's pleasing, then, to confirm that the run-out Type S - the runout special for the hybrid NSX - sounds like the real deal. This is not simply tacking on an evocative badge to shift the last few cars.