New York City, NY

[WATCH] This Man Lived Inside the Astor Place Rotating Cube

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this 2013 video, see how a man named Dave lived inside of the Astor Place rotating cube. Dave is a creative writer who lives inside the iconic Astor Place Cube in New York City. The cube's 8X8 panels add up to 64 square feet which adds up to 512 cubic feet. For Dave, who is 5'8", that is plenty of space to move around, write, cook, sleep, work out and even play guitar. Dave uses a bicycle generator to power up the lights and a handful of electronic gadgets.

