[WATCH] This Man Lived Inside the Astor Place Rotating Cube

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is telling Quinn about the part he played in her affair with Carter and their breakup. He knows he withheld affection from her. He admits he wasn't present emotionally or physically. Eric says he didn’t provide Quinn with the attention that any wife deserves. He was thinking back and remembering when they first got together and how he thought they could build an amazing future together. Quinn interrupts him to say that was true until she messed it up.