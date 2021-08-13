Cancel
Rochester, NY

122 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

rochesterfirst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county is now averaging 131 new cases per day over the past week, escalating from a “substantial” to a “high” risk zone according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC considers anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day average to be “high” risk.

www.rochesterfirst.com

