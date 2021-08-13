2020 Census: Buffalo Has Always Been A Melting Pot

Growing up, I would spend every Friday in the summer going with my grandmother to visit my great grandmother, who lived mere blocks away from the Broadway Market on Sweet Avenue on the East Side. I would hear stories about how when her and my great grandfather bought the house, it was primarily a Polish neighborhood. By high school, I was working at the East Clinton Library, located in Kaisertown, which 100 years ago was primarily made up of German immigrants and in neighboring South Buffalo, which was primarily made up of Irish immigrants. North Buffalo was made up of Italian immigrants. To this day, all around us we can see the influence that these groups had on the food and culture in Western New York and while these areas might not have the same make up that they had a century or even 50 years ago, their impact can be felt nonetheless.