Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

2020 Census: Buffalo Has Always Been A Melting Pot

By Charles Skowronski
buffalorising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I would spend every Friday in the summer going with my grandmother to visit my great grandmother, who lived mere blocks away from the Broadway Market on Sweet Avenue on the East Side. I would hear stories about how when her and my great grandfather bought the house, it was primarily a Polish neighborhood. By high school, I was working at the East Clinton Library, located in Kaisertown, which 100 years ago was primarily made up of German immigrants and in neighboring South Buffalo, which was primarily made up of Irish immigrants. North Buffalo was made up of Italian immigrants. To this day, all around us we can see the influence that these groups had on the food and culture in Western New York and while these areas might not have the same make up that they had a century or even 50 years ago, their impact can be felt nonetheless.

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#Melting Pot#Restaurants#Polish#The East Clinton Library#German#Irish#Italian#Bethlehem Steel#The Us Census Bureau#Asian#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy