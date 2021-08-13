New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2021 Bledisloe Cup free and from anywhere

The first of two men’s soccer semifinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday pits Mexico against Brazil at Kashima Stadium. In the quarterfinals, the Mexicans exploded for six goals in a 6-3 triumph over South Korea, while Brazil knocked off Egypt by a narrow score of 1-0 on a goal scored by Matheus Cunha. Leading the way for Mexico on offense this tournament is the duo of Francisco Cordova and Henry Martin, who have each scored three times. Meanwhile, Brazil is spearheaded in the final third by Everton forward Richarlison, who has found the back of the net five times throughout the competition. The winner of this game will face the victor in the other semifinal between Spain and Japan.