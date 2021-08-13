Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hacked IKEA Air Quality Sensor Gets Custom PCB

By Tom Nardi
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month we brought word of the IKEA VINDRIKTNING, a $12 USD air quality sensor that could easily be upgraded to log data over the network with the addition of an ESP8266. It only took a couple of wires soldered to the original PCB, and since there was so much free space inside the enclosure, you didn’t even have to worry about fitting the parasitic microcontroller; just tape it to the inside of the case and button it back up.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Air Quality#Software#Esp8266#Pcb#Ap2202#Molex Picoblade#Ftdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

3D Printed Smart Glasses Put Linux In Your Face

Unimpressed by DIY wearables powered by dinky microcontrollers, [Teemu Laurila] has been working on a 3D printed head-mounted computer that puts a full-fledged Linux desktop in your field of view. It might not be as slim and ergonomic as Google Glass, but it more than makes up for it in terms of raw potential.
Electronicsyankodesign.com

IKEA furniture gets smarter with this air purifier disguised as a side table!

IKEA’s STARKVIND smart air purifier brings the promise of affordability and minimalism to the most important home appliance pandemic hit times can do with. Breathing clean indoor air is crucial more than anything else with the COVID-19 menace lurking around. Air purifiers are the best bet to keep safe from harm’s way, and more so for people allergic to air pollutants. Reason enough for the Swedish furniture giant to try its luck with air purifiers. The brand is expanding its mushrooming smart home appliance lineup with an air purifier which is a sublime combination of design and technology. Dyson and Mila better watch out!
Electronicsimore.com

IKEA confirms HomeKit support for its new smart air purifiers

IKEA has announced a new line of smart air purifiers. It has also been confirmed that the new products will support HomeKit. Another new IKEA product is getting HomeKit support, but there is a catch. In a press release, IKEA announced the STARKVIND, a new smart air purifier that can...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

IKEA Debuts An Air Purifier That’s Also A Table

However, if you’re looking to furnish your home with an air purifier but don’t want to sacrifice your available space, then maybe IKEA could have the answer for you. The company has recently debuted the “Starkvind”, in which one of the models is a side table that has the air purifier built into it.
Retailhypebeast.com

IKEA's STARKVIND Smart Air Purifier Doubles as Side Table

Following the footsteps of its popular FÖRNUFTIG air purifier released back in April this year, IKEA has now launched the STARKVIND, a smart air purifier that doubles as a side table. Released in either a black and dark wood finish or a white and natural wood finish, the STARKVIND carries...
Electronicshackaday.com

Wristwatch PCB Swaps Must Be In The Air

Are we seeing more wristwatch PCB swapping projects because more people are working on them, or because we saw one and they’re on our mind? The world may never know, but when it comes to design constraints, there’s a pretty fun challenge here both in fitting your electronic wizardry inside the confines of an injection molded case, and in the power budget to make your creation run on a sippy straw of battery power.
Electronics9to5Mac

AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls

AirPods Pro have great features like noise cancellation and a Transparency mode with an in-ear design. And to switch between the new features, Force Sensors in the AirPods Pro stems offer easy control. Read on for how to customize AirPods Pro controls including press speed, press duration, and what your left and right Force Sensors do.
Video Gameshackaday.com

Thrashed, Damaged NES Controller Gets Brought Back To Life

Electronics might as well be a magical black box to some people. Where some would see a broken NES controller destined for the bin, [Taylor] saw the opportunity for a repair. Thus, the damaged hardware was brought back into useful service. The controller was bought as part of a job...
hackaday.com

3D Printing Steel Parts At Home Via Special Filaments

Rocket engines are great for producing thrust from fire and fury, but they’re also difficult to make. They require high-strength materials that can withstand the high temperatures involved. [Integza], however, has tried for a long time to 3D print himself a working rocket engine. His latest attempt involves printing an aerospike design out of metal.
Electronicshackaday.com

Review: Mini AMG8833 Thermal Camera

In our ceaseless quest to bring you the best from the cheaper end of the global electronics markets, there are sometimes gadgets that we keep an eye on for a while because when they appear they’re just a little bit too pricey to consider cheap. Today’s subject is just such...
Electronicshackaday.com

Wireless Earbuds Charge Themselves

As more and more ports are removed from our smart devices, it seems that we have one of two options available for using peripherals: either buy a dongle to continue to use wired devices, or switch to Bluetooth and deal with perpetually maintaining batteries. If neither of these options suits you, though, there’s a third option available as [befinitiv] shows us in this build where he integrates a tiny solar panel to his earbud case to allow them to automatically charge themselves.
Electronicshackaday.com

Practical Print Makes IPad A Magnificent Eye Piece

Be it the ever shrinking size of components, the miniscule size of the printing on such pieces, or the steady march of time that makes visits to the optometrist an annual ritual, many of us could use some assistance when things start getting fuzzy at the workbench. Arm-mounted LED magnifying lenses can be a handy helper. Zooming in on a macro photo on a smartphone is also a common option that we’ve used many times.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

How to use Google's Nest Hub display to get air quality alerts for your area

(Pocket-lint) - Google is introducing a new feature for its Nest Hub smart displays: Air Quality Information. Air Quality Information can provide you with more information about how much risk you might face from smoke and pollution in the area. For instance, the Western US wildfires not only affect the West side of the country but have been proven to hurt air quality on the East Coast, as well. New York State even issued a health advisory in July 2021 when smoke arrived from the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which is thousands of miles away.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Drill the Ikea fine dust sensor Vindriktning into an IoT device

The Vindriktning fine dust sensor from Ikea, which is surprisingly cheap at 10 euros, is ideal for hacking. With a simple ESP8266 development board and a few connections to easily accessible soldering points, it becomes a real IoT sensor. This means that it can be integrated into a home automation system or the fine dust pollution can be documented on the Internet.
Electronicshackaday.com

USB Mouse Hack For Pachyderm Protection

When most of us think of seismometers, our minds conjure up images of broken buildings, buckled roads, and search and rescue teams digging through rubble. But when [Subir Bhaduri] his team were challenged with solving real world problems as frugally as possible as part of the 2020 Frugal Science course, he thought of farmers in rural India for whom losing crops due to raiding elephants is a reality. Such raids can and have caused loss of life for humans and elephants alike. How could he apply scientific means to prevent such conflicts, and do it on the cheap?
Engineeringhackaday.com

Reverse Engineering A Topfield VFD Front Panel

Hackers love the warm glow of a vacuum fluorescent display (VFD), and there’s no shortage of dead consumer electronics from which they can be pulled to keep our collective parts bins nicely stocked. Unfortunately, figuring out how to actually drive these salvaged modules can be tricky. But thanks to the efforts of [Lauri Pirttiaho], we now have a wealth of information about a VFD-equipped front panel used in several models of Topfield personal video recorders.
Electronicshackaday.com

Rotary Time Tracker Puts A New Spin On Productivity

Like many of us, [quincy] feels the distracting pull of non-work programs on what has become a mixed-use computer. So what’s the answer to the puzzle of work-life balance? We’re not sure, but time management and keeping track of tasks will probably get you most of the way there. The only problem is that keeping track of these things is boring and tedious and way too easy to forget, even for the fun tasks.
Cell Phoneshackaday.com

DOOM On A Desk Phone Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

These days we expect even the cheapest of burner smartphones to feature a multi-core processor, at least a gigabyte of RAM, and a Linux-based operating system. But obviously those sort of specs are unnecessary for an old school POTS desktop phone. Well, that’s what we thought. Then [Josh Max] wrote in to tell us about his adventures in hacking the CaptionCall, and now we’re eager to see what the community can do with root access on a surprisingly powerful Linux phone.
Electronicshackaday.com

Arduino Finds Treasure

A beach is always a relaxing summer vacation destination, a great place to hang out with a drink and a book or take a swim in the ocean. For those who need a more active beach-going activity with an electronics twist, though, metal detecting is always a popular choice too. And, of course, with an Arduino and some know-how it’s possible to build a metal detector that has every feature you could want from even a commercial offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy