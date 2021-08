There’s plenty of star power hitting the auction block at Monterey Car Week, which is officially on through the weekend. On that little blip of a peninsula on the California coast, a selection of vehicles (and one Airstream) from actor Tom Hanks will likely fetch a good chunk of change, while those who prefer their collector cars with old-money pedigrees can bid on one owned by a Rockefeller and a Brown (as in Brown University). Then there are the vehicles from Hollywood’s number-one automotive spokesperson, the one name that never fails to attract press and paddles, Steve McQueen.