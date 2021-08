Despite its monstrous jaws and teeth, the wolf eel is actually a gentle giant that’s even known to cuddle with divers. No beast strikes more fear into the hearts of men than one born from darkness. Meet the wolf eel of the North Pacific — a remarkably ugly creature with powerful jaws and sharp teeth, that can grow up to eight feet long. However, these monsters of the deep feast mostly on shellfish and other invertebrates — and are not actually eels.