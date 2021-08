HabsWorld.net -- The NHL offseason is well underway this summer and the Habs have been in the news for good and bad reasons. Host Norm Szcyrek was joined by co-hosts Paul MacLeod and Jonathan Rebelo to talk about it all. We had a lot to say about the team’s changes due to free agency, the Seattle expansion draft, the amateur draft, and more. This podcast was recorded on the evening of August 5th, 2021. Here is a breakdown of the topics we discussed.