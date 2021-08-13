‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gets Weekend Started With ‘Some Positivity’ With Beaming Smile in New Pic

Blue Bloods actress Sami Gayle just posted a fun pic to start the weekend off with “some positivity.” The actress plays Nicky Reagan on the hit drama and has done so since her early teens. Now, the 25-year-old actress still features on the show from time to time, most recently appearing in the season 11 finale earlier in the year.

Gayle’s Nicki Reagan is a small yet important role. Nicki is the youngster of Blue Bloods, and while she doesn’t appear a lot, each appearance is memorable.

“Good morning!” the Blue Bloods actress wrote in the caption. “What is one thing on your schedule today that will surely make you smile? Let’s start the weekend with some positivity!”

Fans of Gayle spread the good vibes in the comments.

“39th anniversary dinner with my wife tonight,” one person wrote.

“Spending time with my dad and brother watching movies,” another fan shared. Other fans shared fun plans such as pizza parties, waterpark trips, and time spent with family.

Gayle’s Instagram is full of fun pictures from this summer. When she’s not working on set, she’s clearly living her best life. She’s posting multiple fun beach pictures and some envy-worthy vacation pics.

Many hope that Gayle will reprise her role as Nicky Reagan in the upcoming 12th season. But if not, season 12 is still shaping up to be great, with all major members of the cast back on board.

Season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is In Production

Season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’ is currently filming, with many of the actors posting fun behind-the-scenes photos. Recently, for instance, Donnie Whalberg posted a photo of himself and Bridget Moynahan having a great time on set on his Instagram story. If appearances are anything to go by, the two looked like they were about to film one of the show’s infamous family dinner scenes.

It’s especially exciting that season 12 is in production because there was a period of time where a lot of the crew believed Blue Bloods wouldn’t get renewed for a 12th season. When CBS told them they were getting a two-part finale, they worried that it would be slated as a series finale.

Blue Bloods has struggled in the ratings over the past few years, and many fans worry that its entering its final years. But thankfully, season 11 wasn’t its last. Now, season 12 will continue to follow the Reagan family as they climb career ladders and fight crime.

If you’re worried about having to wait too long before the next season, don’t. It’s only a couple of months away. You can catch Tom Selleck, Donnie Whalberg, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan, and other stars this fall. Season 12 will air on Friday, October 1st.