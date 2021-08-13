Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Cuomo Pandemic Scandal No One Is Talking About

By Christian Britschgi
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his plans to resign come August 24, the response from almost everyone was "good riddance." The sexual harassment allegations that prompted the governor's resignation are reason enough to wish Cuomo a speedy goodbye. Many writers, including Reason's Liz Wolfe, argued that the governor's policy early in the pandemic of requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients—and his attempted cover-up of all the deaths that caused—should have led to his ouster long ago.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Covid#City Limits#U S Treasury Department#Otda#The Associated Press#The New York Post#Erap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers eye Cuomo's pension, scrapping father's name from bridge

It’s a bill that has been floated before, but is gaining more steam in light of recent events — changing the name of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee. In 2017, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo first renamed the newly rebuilt Tappan Zee Bridge, there was quite an uproar among local community members and even some lawmakers.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

New York lawmakers to publish report on Cuomo's conduct

Three days after New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced that an impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo would be suspended upon his resignation, Heastie and the chair of the Judiciary Committee said Monday the Assembly will still make public a report delving into a slew of allegations against Cuomo.
Politicsphillytrib.com

Systemic Governor Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sat amid all the trappings of an important news conference — the dignified seal, the flags, the sign-language interpreter — and on Tuesday announced his resignation, calling it evidence of his affection for New York state and its residents. The Democrat said he will be gone from...
Entertainmentnewyorkupstate.com

Chris Cuomo breaks silence on brother’s scandal, says he told Gov. Cuomo to resign

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has broken his silence about his brother’s sexual harassment scandal, telling viewers he told Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. “I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously have conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that,” Chris Cuomo said at the end of his show Monday. “My position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program.”
Politicsnny360.com

Lawmakers split on Assembly’s Cuomo report

ALBANY — The state Assembly Judiciary Committee will release a report to publicize its findings about Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leaving state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle frustrated Monday on the heels of the chamber’s announcement its five-month impeachment probe will be suspended when the governor leaves office. A...
Public HealthPost-Star

Cuomo mandates COVID vaccine for health care workers

All health care workers in New York state will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. The directive applies to staff at hospital and long-term care facilities including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings. The state Department of Health will direct these institutions to develop and implement policies requiring these vaccinations, with limited exceptions for people with religious or medical reasons, according to a news release.
Politicsbizjournals

New York legal cannabis got stuck under Cuomo. Why Hochul could be different

One of the biggest issues Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul faces when she takes over as governor next week is getting the state's legal recreational cannabis industry back on track. The legal industry is expected to be worth upwards of $5 billion in a few years, and has been plagued by delays since it was signed into law in the spring due to the investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That means New York state still hasn't named members or directors for its new Office of Cannabis Management and Cannabis Control Board, causing concerns that the fledgling industry could face delays.
PoliticsWashington Times

Cuomo’s taxpayer-funded defenders need to leave with him

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation - or in his case - gave his two weeks’ notice on Tuesday after an investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. According to the NY Times, “dozens” more employees have called his office a “toxic workplace, particularly for young women.” There is no doubt it was time for him to go – but what now happens with his deputies who not only knew of this behavior and did nothing but even actively defended it?
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Impeachment tongues wag again as NY Assembly promises report on Cuomo

(CN) — Just days after announcing it would suspend its impeachment inquiry into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, leadership in the New York Assembly added fuel to the fire Monday by stating that their study of the governor’s conduct will continue. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Charles Lavine, chair of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy