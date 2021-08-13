The Cuomo Pandemic Scandal No One Is Talking About

One of the biggest issues Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul faces when she takes over as governor next week is getting the state's legal recreational cannabis industry back on track. The legal industry is expected to be worth upwards of $5 billion in a few years, and has been plagued by delays since it was signed into law in the spring due to the investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That means New York state still hasn't named members or directors for its new Office of Cannabis Management and Cannabis Control Board, causing concerns that the fledgling industry could face delays.