Fort Worth, TX

LIVE EVENT: World War II ‘Big Boy’ Steam Engine Returns To Fort Worth | Stream After 4:15pm Today

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Union pacific Steam Locomotive “Big Boy” is heading to Fort Worth, Texas today, August 13. CBS 11 plans to stream video of the famed engines arrival LIVE as Chopper 11 flies overhead.

According to a press release from Union pacific, Big Boy No. 4014, was built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment in support of World War II.

The locomotive will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, near downtown Fort Worth, about one block east of 825 E. Ninth St. Admission is free.

Officials aid that the train will make three stops on it’s way to Fort Worth on Friday.

On Friday, Big Boy is scheduled to make three brief whistle-stops before arriving in Fort Worth:

  • 2 p.m. Pottsboro , Grayson St. Crossing
  • 4 p.m. Pilot Point , Liberty St. Crossing
  • 5 p.m. Denton, E. Sycamore St. Crossing

We plan to catch up with “Big Boy” at about 4:15 so bookmark this page.

Union Pacific said this is the first time “Big Boy” has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. It is returning in 2021 with a tour that includes whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado.

You can get more info from Union Pacific’s website as well.

