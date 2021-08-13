Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Addison Rae Sparks Buzz She’s Dating Israeli Musician Omer Fedi With New PDA Photos

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddison Rae was seen smooching Israeli musician Omer Fedi in West Hollywood on Aug. 12, leading many fans to believe the TikTok star is officially off the market. Looks like Addison Rae has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old TikTok icon has sparked dating rumors with Israeli guitarist Omer Fedi, 21, after the two were seen kissing in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Addison was photographed locking lips with Omer as the star sat in her Tesla before entering a restaurant for lunch. See a photo of the alleged couple during their PDA-filled meetup below, and see the rest of the photos — including the moment they kissed — HERE.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Israeli#Tiktok#Mgk#Seventeen#Instagram Stories#Us Weekly#Apple Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespapermag.com

Addison Rae Thinks Scott Disick Is a 'Hypocrite'

Addison Rae admitted that she thinks Scott Disick is a "hypocrite" for criticizing her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. For the past year, many have side-eyed the close bond between the 42-year-old mother of three and the 20-year-old TikToker, with some deeming their friendship "weird" and "uncomfortable." And while one of those people was none other than Kourtney's ex, Scott, it turns out that Addison has no time for his snide remarks, especially as someone dating a girl her age.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Addison Rae's LBD Is Actually the Ultimate Weekend Romper

Attention everyone who is too lazy for pants. And for that matter, for shirts. It's time to buy a romper. Specifically the one Addison Rae just wore, that that kinda looks like a simple LBD dress until, surprise, it actually has legs. Addison paired this outfit with black knee-high platform...
Beauty & Fashionvoiceofalexandria.com

Addison Rae loves 'juicy lips' in a video

Addison Rae loves to have "bouncy, plush, and juicy lips" in her videos. The 20-year-old social media sensation has revealed the products from her ITEM Beauty Sephora make-up line which make her look the most photogenic and the part of her face she likes to highlight for her TikTok clips.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

You have to see Addison Rae's prom inspired hair

In case you missed it, TikTok breakout star Addison Rae is starring in new Netflix film He's All That, the gender flipped remake of our favourite teen movie: She's All That. Everything you need to know about the film is right here, but before you watch that trailer and arrange a group viewing with your Whatsapp chat, we need to discuss the looks Addison has been serving on her US press tour.
justjaredjr.com

Addison Rae Spotted Kissing Omar Fedi Amid Dating Rumors

Addison Rae and Omar Fedi seem to be a new couple…. The musician/producer was seen leaning into the 20-year-old’s Tesla for a kiss before going into a restaurant on Thursday (August 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. Addison appeared to look pretty smitten with her rumored beau before we went to...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Addison Rae Takes a Lie Detector Test

Addison Rae takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. How many times in a row has she recorded a dance before posting to TikTok? Is Kourtney her favorite Kardashian? Is being canceled her biggest fear? Has she ever used her fame to get out of a speeding ticket?. Transcript. [Interviewer]...
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Addison Rae & Tanner Buchanan Star In 'He's All That' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for He’s All That was just released!. Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the official trailer, which debuted on the 20-year-old social star’s TikTok account. Here’s a synopsis: Padgett (Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and...
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Shows Off His Dance Moves While Backstage With Usher

Usher and Diddy's working relationship dates back to the early 1990s when the legendary Atlanta singer was still just a teenager, and although it was largely considered a flop that could have put an early end to his career, Usher's self-titled debut album was actually executive produced by the Bad Boy Records founder.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian bonded over exercise

Addison Rae and her "amazing friend and mentor" Kourtney Kardashian struck up a friendship because of their shared love of exercise. Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian bonded over exercise. The 20-year-old social media star has praised the 42-year-old beauty for being a great source of support and explained their relationship...

Comments / 0

Community Policy