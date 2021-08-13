Addison Rae Sparks Buzz She’s Dating Israeli Musician Omer Fedi With New PDA Photos

Addison Rae was seen smooching Israeli musician Omer Fedi in West Hollywood on Aug. 12, leading many fans to believe the TikTok star is officially off the market. Looks like Addison Rae has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old TikTok icon has sparked dating rumors with Israeli guitarist Omer Fedi, 21, after the two were seen kissing in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Addison was photographed locking lips with Omer as the star sat in her Tesla before entering a restaurant for lunch. See a photo of the alleged couple during their PDA-filled meetup below, and see the rest of the photos — including the moment they kissed — HERE.