New operator Osa revealed for Rainbow Six Siege

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly next year, players will get to experience the next entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, Rainbow Six Extraction. Developer Ubisoft Montreal has, predictably, hyped players up for this major release with extensive trailers and gameplay demonstrations. Despite the buzz surrounding it, however, the game does not appeal directly to the fans of its direct predecessor, Rainbow Six Siege. Extraction ditches the PvP focus of Siege in favor of a co-op shooter experience. This change in gameplay gives Ubisoft Montreal extra incentive to keep supporting Rainbow Six Siege so that fans who prefer its PvP combat can remain satisfied. Yesterday, Ubisoft Montreal demonstrated its continued support of Rainbow Six Siege through the reveal of a new operator in the form of Osa.

Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Metal Slug Tactics gets a new gameplay trailer and a release window for early 2022

Of all the games revealed during E3 this year, Metal Slug Tactics was one of my favorite surprises. As a Metal Slug fan, it was exciting to see my boy Tarma and his crew getting ready to roll out for another adventure. Despite my general aversion to tactics games, I still wanted to see and hear more. Today, that desire was fulfilled, as Metal Slug Tactics got a new gameplay trailer and a release window for early 2022.

