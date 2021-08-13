New operator Osa revealed for Rainbow Six Siege

Early next year, players will get to experience the next entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, Rainbow Six Extraction. Developer Ubisoft Montreal has, predictably, hyped players up for this major release with extensive trailers and gameplay demonstrations. Despite the buzz surrounding it, however, the game does not appeal directly to the fans of its direct predecessor, Rainbow Six Siege. Extraction ditches the PvP focus of Siege in favor of a co-op shooter experience. This change in gameplay gives Ubisoft Montreal extra incentive to keep supporting Rainbow Six Siege so that fans who prefer its PvP combat can remain satisfied. Yesterday, Ubisoft Montreal demonstrated its continued support of Rainbow Six Siege through the reveal of a new operator in the form of Osa.