The Best Nickelodeon Character Bracket Final: SpongeBob vs. Tommy

Jack was an authentic human being and not a walking set of tragedies or personal issues, and that’s a big part of why he was such a great character on Lost. One thing out of many that become prevalent during TV shows is that various characters will take on a role and never leave it, meaning that their character arc either bottoms out at some point or plateaus and never goes anywhere. Jack is one of the few whose life went up and down in a series of good and bad moments, much like a regular human being. He wasn’t perfect, but he was adequate to absolutely necessary during the course of the show since he was intelligent, he had skills that were needed and could help others, and he was a person that wanted to help but was also obsessive with it and didn’t always look out for his own well-being. In other words, he could have been as real as anyone when it came to stepping from the show into real life, and that’s what made him such a great character.