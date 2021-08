The S&P 500 closed below an important trendline on Thursday, opening the door to “lower lows” said Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com. “There’s something that occurred in the S&P chart that hasn’t occurred since, basically this wedge pattern on my chart began back in March, 2020,” Soloway told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. “When a wedge pattern gets smaller and smaller what that tells you is that it’s inevitable that price will have to break out of that wedge pattern. It also signals that when it breaks, it will likely be a bigger move.”