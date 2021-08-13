Cancel
Redding, CT

Celebrity Homes: Mark Twain's Final Home & Frank Lloyd Wright's Questionable Home Are Both For Sale

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. “Mark Twain's Final Home Is Stunning & For Sale”. Samuel Langhorne Clemens was fascinated by thoughts of adventure as a boy, dreams that he later wrote about when he took on the pen name Mark Twain, which translated, was steamboat slang for 12 feet of water. Later in his life, he moved to Connecticut to be closer to his publisher, and he eventually purchased a stunning estate outside of Redding that he called Stormfield - named after his last published story during his life, "Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven." The home is now on the market, listed at $4.2 million.

