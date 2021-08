PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation ('HIRU' or the 'Company'), has had a busy summer. The Company has not only achieved 'Pink Current' with OTC Markets, Inc. ('OTC Markets'), while at the same time having the 'Caveat Emptor' designation removed, it closed its initial two acquisitions: AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('AZ Water') and Salome Water and Ice, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('Salome Water and Ice'). Additionally, the Company shared our current government contract details with shareholders, reduced our authorized common stock by nearly 3 Billion shares of Common Stock, and began a major expansion of our production line and facilities.