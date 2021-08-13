Kings sign second-round pick Samuel Helenius to 3-year deal

The Magic have reached an agreement with free-agent big man Moritz Wagner on a two-year deal, reports Josh Robbins of The Athletic (Twitter link). The 25th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Wagner spent his rookie season with the Lakers before being sent to Washington as part of the Anthony Davis blockbuster. He was subsequently flipped to Boston at the 2021 trade deadline in March and then waived in April. The Magic picked him up for the last three weeks of the season and apparently liked what they saw enough to bring him back.