Red Sox activate Kyle Schwarber as Boston looks to rebound after rough stretch
Prior to Friday's game at Fenway Park against the Orioles, the Red Sox announced that All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber has been activated. He's in the lineup hitting sixth and serving as the designated hitter. Schwarber has been out with a hamstring injury since July 2, when he was on the Nationals. He was acquired by the Red Sox just before the trade deadline, so this will be his first game as a Red Sox player.www.cbssports.com
