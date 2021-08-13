Cancel
Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

By Graham Kates
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

