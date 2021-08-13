Cancel
Friday at 4: Reacting to the “Counting Down the Irish” rankings, what Notre Dame players were underrated? Overrated?

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriticizing the “Counting Down the Irish” ballots submitted by 10 Notre Dame beat writers in exchange for absolutely nothing would be unfair, poor form and in poor taste. But can you believe two of them included early-enrolled freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner when predicting the 25 most impactful players in 2021? He’s on the third string. What fools.

College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
MTA
Football
Sports
NFL247Sports

Commenting on the Irish: Pre-Season Player Rankings

Missed anything in our recently concluded, 90-day continuous Counting Down the Irish series this summer? You have two options:. Read the “Prister Says/O’Malley Says” blurbs included in each player’s profile below. Players were ranked on May 1 by our four-person panel of Tom Loy, Kevin Sinclair, Tim Prister, and myself...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Ian Book has up-and-down debut for the Saints

Former Notre Dame football star Ian Book played the entire second half in his preseason debut, posting an up-and-down effort for the New Orleans Saints. The Notre Dame football program announced on Saturday that Jack Coan would be the player to take over at quarterback for Ian Book, who left the Irish with more wins than any other quarterback in program history. While the task will be tall for Coan, who is a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, Book has a tall task ahead of him as well.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Florida StateScarlet Nation

Warchant TV: FSU football coordinators discuss first scrimmage

Following a brief delay for relocation -- lightning in the Tallahassee area moved the team from Doak Campbell Stadium to the indoor practice facility -- Florida State wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night. After head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on the scrimmage, his three coordinators followed.
Notre Dame, INslapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Irish named overrated after initial 2021 Coaches Poll

The first Coaches Poll is out for the 2021 college football season, and one media outlet feels the Notre Dame football team is overrated at No. 7. The first installment of the 2021 Coaches Poll is out, and the Notre Dame football team came in at No. 7 overall. Coming off their second appearance in the College Football Playoff in three years, the Irish have a lot to like on both sides of the ball, and the coaches seem to agree.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLuhnd.com

Hype Building for Notre Dame Freshmen RB Duo

When Notre Dame lost the Will Shipley recruiting sweepstakes to Clemson last April, the Irish were left scrambling at the running back position for the class of 2021. After resetting their board and completely starting over, the narrative from some was the Irish walked away with a consolation prize at the position in the cycle. However, after a week of training camp, the freshman duo the Irish signed of Logan Diggs and Audric Estime is showing they are a whole heck of a lot more than a consolation prize.
NFL247Sports

Counting Down The Irish: No. 2 - RB Kyren Williams

From an apparently timid and admittedly overweight freshmen thrust into prime time in Louisville circa Labor Day 2019, to arguably the best player on the football field during Notre Dame’s 2020 football season. Kyren Williams was a standout performer in his redshirt-freshman season—at his best in spotlight games against North...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish 2021 home opener to stream on Peacock

The Notre Dame football team kicks off their 2021 home schedule against Toledo in a game that will be streamed only on Peacock. You can expect at least one more Notre Dame football game to be off NBC this Fall, as it was announced that their Week 2 game against Toledo would be on Peacock instead. Peacock, of course, is NBC’s online streaming service.
College SportsNBC Sports

Counting Down the Irish: 15 to 11, including two Notre Dame offensive linemen and a speedy enigma

In the last decade of these rankings of Notre Dame’s expected 25 most impactful players, never has a freshman finished in the top 20, let alone the top 15. The Irish beat writers did not expect that much of Aaron Lynch (No. 22 in 2011), nor of Jaylon Smith (No. 23 in 2013) or Kyle Hamilton (No. 29 in 2019). Maybe tight end Michael Mayer would have reached that high last season, but with Tommy Tremble still around and seen as a strong receiving threat, it is hard to envision two Irish tight ends in the top 20, even if pandemic events had not precluded this annual series.
NFLBucky's 5th Quarter

2021 football opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It is August now, which means that it is time to seriously turn our attention to college football. The Wisconsin Badgers open up fall practice on Friday and the rest of the country will be joining them shortly. For the rest of the month, we will be posting two articles about each opponent on Wisconsin’s schedule.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football 2021: 25 Most Impactful Players, No. 25-21

We continue to rank the top-25 most impactful players for the 2021 Notre Dame football team, and here are the players that are ranked 25-21 on our list. As we prepare for a new Notre Dame football season, it is time to do what we bloggers love to do the most: make predictions. The annual ranking of the top-25 most impactful players was started by Douglas Farmer when he was writing for NBC’s Inside the Irish blog.
Chicago, IL247Sports

Marcus Freeman Breaks Down Decision to Pick Notre Dame Over LSU

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman recently spoke to Fighting Irish fans and alumni at the Annual Rockne Gala that was put on by the Notre Dame Club of Chicago. Freeman had a lengthy conversation with former Notre Dame, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins defensive tackle Chris Zorich during the event. The duo touched on a lot of topics that we'll share here at Irish Illustrated.

