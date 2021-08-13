Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US Embassy in Kabul urges staff to destroy sensitive material

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO8za_0bR3sAN900
© Getty

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Friday ordered staff to destroy classified and other sensitive materials as the office prepares to reduce its number of diplomats amid growing territorial gains by the Taliban, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

The Washington Post and CNN first reported that an internal memo from embassy leadership told staff to use incinerators, disintegrators and “burn bins” within the compound to destroy “sensitive material.”

The memo also reportedly said to destroy “embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

A State Department spokesperson told The Hill that the Kabul Embassy “is conducting their drawdown in accordance with this standard operating procedure.”

“Drawdowns at our diplomatic posts around the world follow a standard operating procedure designed to minimize our footprint across various categories, including staffing, equipment, and supplies,” the spokesperson added.

The Post reported that another memo sent to staff from the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Bureau called on volunteers with “High Threat, High Risk” and overseas experience for “potential 24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul.”

The developments follow the State Department’s announcement Thursday that it would draw down its Afghanistan embassy staff to a core group and that the Department of Defense would temporarily deploy 3,000 additional U.S. troops to assist in the staff departure.

The increase adds to the 650 or so that remain in Afghanistan, bringing the number of U.S. troops near levels before President Biden ordered the withdrawal. Biden ordered soldiers to reach a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Increased territorial gains by the Taliban have fueled fears that the group could eventually topple the government in Kabul, with the Taliban holding roughly half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as of Friday.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Thursday issued an advisory telling all American citizens in Afghanistan to “immediately” leave the country “using available commercial flight options.”

The embassy is also offering reparation loans to citizens who may not be able to afford an airline ticket.

The Taliban’s growing strength has also fueled more discontent from GOP lawmakers, who are blaming Biden’s rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces for the increased threat the Taliban poses for the stability of Afghanistan.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said in a Fox News op-ed published Friday that the current situation was “heartbreaking and infuriating,” adding that the Taliban was “barreling towards seizing control of the country and could very well take Kabul before the 20th anniversary of September 11th.”

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

320K+
Followers
32K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Kabul#U S Embassy#Taliban#Us Embassy#The U S Embassy#State Department#The Washington Post#Cnn#American#The State Department#The Department Of Defense#Gop#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban frees thousands of prisoners from former US base: report

As the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday, the terrorist group also seized Bagram Air Base, freeing thousands of U.S. prisoners, including some of the Taliban's most hardened fighters and senior Al Qaeda operatives. U.S. forces handed control of the airfield, located on the outskirts...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. Embassy in Kabul successfully evacuated

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was successfully evacuated Sunday night, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military," Price added. A Defense Department official said Sunday that 1,000 troops are...
PoliticsNPR

U.S. Embassy Staff In Afghanistan Are Evacuated To Kabul's Airport

The chop of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul's airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan's capital. The U.S. was pouring thousands of fresh troops into...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Embassy in Kabul instructs US citizens to shelter in place

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, is instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place amid reports that the city’s airport is under fire. “The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."
POTUSNPR

As The Taliban Made Their Way To Kabul, Biden Ordered Troops Into Afghanistan

President Biden gave the order last Thursday to send U.S. troops into Afghanistan as it became clear that the Taliban were overrunning Afghan government forces on their way to taking Kabul. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that as administration officials watched the situation unfold, the...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Taliban forces battle for Afghanistan's second city Kandahar as US Embassy in Kabul evacuates staff

Afghanistan's second and third largest cities - Kandahar and Herat - are on the verge of falling to the Taliban, who already control two-thirds of the country. As Roxana Saberi reports, Kandahar is the spiritual home of the Taliban and would be the most significant strategic and symbolic victory over Afghan Forces. This as the State Department calls for all Americans to leave Kabul immediately, and some 3,000 US Military has been drafted in to assist with the evacuation of Embassy staff as the diplomatic mission slims down its operation for safety reasons.

Comments / 3

Community Policy