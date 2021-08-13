Cancel
Florida State

Florida man arrested after deadly high-speed crash on Alligator Alley

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Oakland Park man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash shut down Alligator Alley for hours Wednesday.

Amari Jones is facing charges after a Cape Coral woman died and two others were seriously injured in the crash in Collier County around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jones was arrested and is facing charges of driving without a license involving serious injury, fleeing & eluding, and possession of burglary tools.

The woman who died was a passenger in an SUV involved in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. They said the crash involving three vehicles happened in the eastbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 97 on the alley.

The sedan driven by Jones was traveling at a high speed and crossed the median and hit the SUV towing a boat, according to troopers.

Debris from the initial crash then damaged the third vehicle.

The sedan landed on the westbound I-75 inside guardrail and emergency lane, FHP confirmed. The boat being towed by one of the SUV’s separated from the vehicle in the middle of the westbound lanes. The third vehicle damaged by debris ended up in the median on I-75.

The driver of the sedan and the driver of the SUV towing a boat also sustained serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Troopers said additional charges are pending in this crash.

