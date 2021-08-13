Cancel
Public Health

Border agents seize hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards

 4 days ago
MEMPHIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) working at the port of Memphis flagged a suspicious shipment coming from Shenzhen, China en route to the central business district of New Orleans. It was described in the manifest as “PAPER CARD, PAPER” and CBPOs already knew what it was. It was the 15th such shipment of the night. Inside were 51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The cards have blanks for the recipient’s name and birthdate, the vaccine maker, lot number, and date and place the shot was given, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) logo in the upper right corner. However, there were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled. How else did they know it was counterfeit? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

