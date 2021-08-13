'Dune': Release Date, Cast, Sequel Details & Everything We Know About Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic So Far

Jason Momoa is officially vying for the release of a full-length director’s cut of the upcoming sci-fi film Dune. The film, which is based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name stars Jason Momoa alongside Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he said, “It was a cool movie. You know what they need to do? They need to make the four-to-six-hour version of the first half. It’s like, ‘Let’s watch the four-to-five-hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch the whole thing.’ I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed.”