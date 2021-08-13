Cancel
Religion

RSF Chabad Jewish Center to hold 'fresh air' RSF High Holiday services

Posted by 
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 4 days ago

The RSF Chabad Jewish Center invites all to join the RSF Jewish community for "fresh air" High Holiday services filled with meaning and melody. Rosh Hashana begins Sept. 6 and ends Sept. 8. Yom Kippur falls Sept.15 and 16. Services are traditional, inspirational and held outdoors in a warm and...

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

