RSF Chabad Jewish Center to hold ‘fresh air’ RSF High Holiday services

The Long Island Maritime Museum grounds are empty now, but they won’t be next Thursday, Aug. 12, when the Rotary Club of Sayville hosts its 69th annual beefsteak event for charity at the LIMM. Ed Travers is providing the happy music. The tickets, $75 in advance, $90 at the door, get you ice-cold beer and clams starting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Chow down with friends on yummy filet mignon, corn on the cob, sliced tomatoes, beer and soda, as breezes from the Great South Bay waft over. Tickets can be purchased at The Cull House in Sayville, The First National Bank of Long Island (Sayville Branch) on West Main Street (across from St. Lawrence Church), and online at SayvilleRotary@gmail.com. Lots of smiles and cheerful greetings will be found here, and all money raised supports the nonprofits in your neighborhood.