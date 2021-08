I can see the faces of warrior brothers and their families I fought alongside in Afghanistan. They’ve been marked for death. I feel physically sick. I can see my Green Beret brothers, so many of them now gone. Bill Brown, my battle buddy through Operation Medusa, and Riley Stephens, the Green Beret medic who saved my life in that operation against the Taliban. They both died there. They both left daughters behind. I wear memorial bracelets for them as a reminder to try to live in a way that honors their ultimate sacrifice.