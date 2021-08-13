Cancel
Pharr, TX

Here’s what $2 million worth of cocaine looks like after seizure at the border

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $2,007,700 in alleged cocaine. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

