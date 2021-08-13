Here’s what $2 million worth of cocaine looks like after seizure at the border

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced today to 45 months in prison for mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, from July 2016 to December 2019, Lamont Godfrey, 43, of Virginia Beach; Eugene Johnson, 46, of Manteca, California; Shunmanique Willis, 44, of Richmond, Texas; and Alonzo Williams, 46, of Pineville, Louisiana, acted in concert to create counterfeit certificates from the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy (MAMA) and sell them to merchant mariners for a profit. Godfrey worked as the Chief Administrator for the MAMA, a private state-of-the-art maritime training center, offering mariners over 100 U.S. Coast Guard-approved deck and engineering courses needed for merchant mariners to hold various positions on merchant vessels.