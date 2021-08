A Tulsa man who strangled and killed his wife in 2019 was sentenced today in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Brandon Smith was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for the murder of Cynthia Mayfield. My thoughts today are with the victim’s loved ones who have been affected by this horrific crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office and our partners at the FBI and Tulsa Police Department will continue to pursue justice on behalf of victims of domestic violence and their families.”