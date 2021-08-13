Cancel
Dead Horse Bay New York: A Macabre Treasure Hunt of Bottles, Boats, and Bones

By Steve King
 4 days ago
Dead Horse Bay, sounds like a lovely place for a day at the beach. It's not and about the only person that would think that would be a real Hannibal Lector type. Dead Horse Bay was named because of the horse-rendering plants that were built on the beach back in the 1800s. Yes, they made dead horses and other animals into glue among other things. After the rendering plants closed it was turned into a landfill and filled with 1800s New Yorker junk. Then it was covered with sand and dirt to connect what was an island with Brooklyn.

