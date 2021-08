BALTIMORE, MD – On August 15, 2021, at approximately 7:59 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Patapsco Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries Homicide detectives were requested and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Investigators learned that the victim was shot after a verbal dispute.