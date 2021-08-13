Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nanci Griffith, Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter, dead at 68

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObcQ2_0bR3rDz700

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy Award-winning folk and country singer-songwriter who wrote “Love at the Five and Dime,” died Friday, her manager confirmed. She was 68.

Griffith, who survived cancer twice during the 1990s, died in Nashville, Tennessee, Variety reported. No cause of death was given.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment, Griffith’s management company, said in a statement.

Nanci Caroline Smith was born July 6, 1953, in Seguin, Texas, and was raised in Austin, Rolling Stone reported. She played at clubs and festivals in her native state and began her career as a teacher after attending the University of Texas, the magazine reported.

She switched to music full time in 1977 and married fellow performer Eric Taylor. They divorced in 1982, according to Rolling Stone.

A good singer in her own right, Griffith was better known for songs she wrote for others. “Love at the Five and Dime” was a country hit that rose to No. 3 on the country charts for Kathy Mattea, while “Outbound Plane” was a top-10 hit for Suzy Bogguss, Variety reported.

She recorded duets with Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker and the Chieftans, according to the website.

Griffith won a Grammy Award in 1993 for “Other Voices, Other Rooms,” an album of country cover songs.

Griffith released her debut album, “There’s a Light Beyond These Woods,” in 1978, Rolling Stone reported. Her second album, “Poet in My Window,” was released in 1982.

She signed with Philo and got national attention with her albums, “Once in a Very Blue Moon” and “The Last of the True Believers,” according to the magazine.

Griffith was the first artist to record Julie Gold’s song, “From a Distance,” which became a big pop hit for Bette Midler in 1990.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
64K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Nanci Griffith
Person
Julie Gold
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Philo
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Suzy Bogguss
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
John Prine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Folk Singer#Singer Songwriter#Rollingstone#The University Of Texas#Chieftans#Instagram#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicCMT

CMT Rewind: Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones'” Showcases Classic Country’s Timeless Perseverance

Thirty-five years ago, Randy Travis was five years past moving to a country music community in Nashville that was deep in the throes of its love affair with pop music’s cosmopolitan appeal. Dusty, rhinestone-desiring cowboys were long past being compromised by the allure of the star-spangled rodeo. Instead, worldwide TV stardom, MTV glamour, and extraordinary revenue defined the genre. However, a roughhousing juvenile delinquent from a small North Carolina town with a sound called “too country” by record executives looking for the “next big thing” stayed the course and proved that everything old is ultimately timeless via singles like 1986’s “Diggin’ Up Bones.”
Austin, TXCMT

In Memoriam: Five Must-Listen Nanci Griffith Songs

On August 13, 2021, iconic “folkabilly” singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away at 68. For four decades, she — alongside artists including John Prine — represented the generational continuation of folk-style singer-songwriter excellence emerging from Austin, Texas’ capital city. Griffith was frequently a performer on the PBS music program Austin City Limits. Also, in 1994, she won a Grammy Award for her tenth studio album Other Voices, Other Rooms, plus in 2008, the Americana Music Association awarded her its Americana Trailblazer Award.
Nashville, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Nashville notes

Variety reports that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith died Friday in Nashville. She was 68. Though a highly respected artist in her own right, she’s perhaps best known for writing songs that became hits for others, like “Love at the Five and Dime” for Kathy Mattea and “Outbound Plane” by Suzy Bogguss. In the ’80s, Griffith scored two top-40 country hits — “Lonestar State of Mind” and “I Knew Love” — and also recorded duets with Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker, Emmylou Harris and many other artists. She was also the first to record “From a Distance,” which later became a massive hit for Bette Midler.
MusicJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Ten.. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame on Monday announced their new members, who will be formally inducted in a...
MusicSFGate

How Jade Bird Moved to Austin and Rekindled Her Love of Britpop

Jade Bird was having a tough time out on tour in 2019, working herself to the point of exhaustion. The British singer-songwriter was on the road in the United States with Father John Misty and Jason Isbell in the wake of her self-titled debut album, not really writing much, when an idea struck her.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1976, the “Spirit” album by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1977, the day after Elvis Presley’s death, President Jimmy Carter issued the following statement, “Elvis Presley’s death deprives our country of a part of itself. He was unique and irreplaceable. More than twenty years ago, he burst upon the scene with an impact that was unprecedented and will probably never be equaled. His music and his personality, fusing the styles of white country and black rhythm and blues, permanently changed the face of American popular culture. His following was immense and he was a symbol to people the world over, of the vitality, rebelliousness and good humor of his country.”
Musicpostsouth.com

On the Lighter Side: Age doesn’t stop music legend Ronnie Milsap

Age is merely a number, and for people who love what they do for a career, it’s not what stops them from doing what they enjoy, regardless of their age. I’ve often written about the great country music performers, and no list of its finest musicians would be complete without Ronnie Milsap, the legendary singer and pianist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy