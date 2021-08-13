Cancel
How to watch ‘Disney’s Magic Bake-Off’: Time, channel, how to stream for free, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
“Little Mermaid” cakes, Mickey Mouse cupcakes and “Descendants” decorated desserts: Those are some of the products coming from a new baking show coming to Disney Channel this week. “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” premieres on the network Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch the...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Dara Reneé
