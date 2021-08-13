Nanci Griffith, Folk and Country Songwriter, Dead at 68

It's said that Texans love to tell tall tales, and that may well be why the Lone Star State has such a strong tradition in songwriting. Texas music is a phrase that means a lot of things to different people -- it can suggest anything from Bob Wills to ZZ Top to Buddy Holly to George Strait to Roky Erickson -- but among fans of contemporary folk and Americana, Texas has earned a reputation as home to a singular breed of singer-songwriters, tunesmiths who fused literacy with emotional honesty and a gift for capturing the nuances of ordinary lives. Figures like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Willis Alan Ramsey, and Billy Joe Shaver had a great respect for country music, but they didn't fit the mold in Nashville, and made their native Texas a home where they found an audience that appreciated how they could tell a story and set it to music. In most cases, they enjoyed their greatest success with other folks covering their songs (such as Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard scoring a hit with Van Zandt's "Pancho & Lefty" -- more than fitting, as Nelson was a Texas songwriter himself -- and country supergroup the Highwaymen topping the C&W charts with Clark's "Desperados Waiting for a Train"), but the sort of folks who in the '70s and '80s bought more albums than singles and made a point of reading the liner notes knew their names and made them cult heroes who enjoyed a modest stardom, even if their names weren't always known by mainstream country fans. (In the truest sense, the rise of artists like Van Zandt and Clark could be seen as the first glimmerings of what became the Alt-Country scene, creating music that was rooted in country tradition but aiming for something more natural and less polished than what crossover-friendly Nashville would deliver.)