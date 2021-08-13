Cancel
Reeds Spring, MO

Reeds Spring School Board lays out return to school plan

By AJ Meakins
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, August 9, the Reeds Spring school board approved the district’s Safe Return Plan for the upcoming school year. According to the Reeds Spring School District’s website, this year the plan is an extension of last year’s re-entry plan, focusing on ensuring continued safe operations for the 2021-2022 school year. The goal of the district is to ensure the safety of educators and students while continuing to provide a quality education for students.

